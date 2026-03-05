Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: Bollywood Superstars Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan Share Warm Hug, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan Share Warm Hug | Yogen Shah/Instagram/Bollywood Hungama

Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, recently tied the knot with entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok in a star-studded wedding. The grand celebration saw the presence of several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. Videos circulating online show the two Khans sharing a warm hug during the festivities, adding to the event’s glamour.

Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in an off-white sherwani, coordinating with his family, who wore shades of cream and yellow. On the other hand, Aamir Khan opted for a bright red bandhgala kurta-pajama set. The two Khans were seen hugging at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding and were later spotted chatting as they left the venue, making for a memorable moment at the star-studded celebration.

Gauri Khan turned heads in a shimmering golden saree, styled with minimal jewellery and soft glam makeup, giving her a regal and festive vibe at the celebration. Suhana Khan complemented her mother beautifully in a matching golden lehenga with intricate embroidery, lending her a graceful and youthful presence that perfectly suited the wedding festivities. Their coordinated outfits added extra glamour to the star-studded celebration.

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s wedding saw the presence of several prominent celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan along with Jaya, Abhishek, and Aishwarya, as well as filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The celebration was also graced by cricket legends such as MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, Yuvraj Singh, Anil Kumble, Venkatesh Prasad, and many others, making it a star-studded affair.

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar, is a budding cricketer who has represented Mumbai in domestic cricket. He recently married entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok, daughter of former Indian racing driver Vicky Chandhok. She is a successful entrepreneur involved in lifestyle and business ventures, and her family has deep roots in Indian motorsports. Reports suggest that Arjun and Saaniya’s relationship blossomed over time, and their wedding was the culmination of a long-standing bond.