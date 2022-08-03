e-Paper Get App

Arjun Rampal's ‘The Rapist’ takes the international festival circuit by storm

Directed by National Award winning filmmaker Aparna Sen, the story has been on a dream run at the biggest Indian and international film festivals

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 07:30 PM IST
Arjun Rampal |

Applause Entertainment’s maiden feature film ‘The Rapist’ received one that was nothing short of thunderous. After the success of its drama series’ like 'Criminal Justice', 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' and 'Scam 1992', their foray into the world of movies is off to a solid start with ‘The Rapist’ being celebrated across the globe.

Directed by National Award winning filmmaker Aparna Sen and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Quest Films Pvt. Ltd., this powerful story has been on a dream run at the biggest Indian and international film festivals.

After being celebrated across festivals including the Busan International Film Festival, London Indian Film Festival, Kolkata International Film festival, International Film festival of Kerala, ‘The Rapist’ will now be screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in August.

The film has also received three nominations at IFFM including ‘Best Film’, ‘Best Director’ and ‘Best Actress'. 'The Rapist' had previously won the prestigious Kim Jiseok Award at Busan.

‘The Rapist’ is a thought-provoking examination of the anatomy of rape, the psyche of its perpetrators and the trauma experienced in its aftermath.

The drama also marks the reunion of mother-daughter duo of Aparna Sen-Konkona Sen Sharma after several acclaimed films including the National Award winning, Mr. And Mrs. Iyer.

