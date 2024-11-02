Arjun Rampal Pays Final Respects To Late Rohit Bal (Video)

anchal2598704

Popular designer Rohit Bal passed away on the 1st of November, Friday. The news of his passing was confirmed by the Fashion Design Council Of India yesterday.

The designer’s last rites were held in Delhi today, on the 2nd of November and it was attended by a lot of celebrities from B Town, who gathered to pay their last respects to the designer. One such celebrity who was spotted paying his final respect to late Rohit was Arjun Rampal. The actor was spotted by the media frenzy at the funeral of Rohit.

Delhi: Actor Arjun Rampal, along with family members and friends, paid their last respects to fashion designer Rohit Bal, who passed away on Friday night pic.twitter.com/bpYJGjf47g — IANS (@ians_india) November 2, 2024

Confirming Rohit’s passing, the FDCI wrote yesterday, “We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal’s work redefined Indian fashion, and inspired generations. His legacy of artistry, and innovation along with forward thinking will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace GUDDA. You are a legend.”

For the uninformed, Bal recently made a comeback after 10 months at the Lakmé Fashion Week after suffering a major health setback. Ananya Panday walked the ramp for Rohit’s collection Kaaynaat: A bloom in the universe.