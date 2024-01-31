 Arjun Rampal Honoured With Champions Of Change Award 2023: 'Eager To Continue Contributing To Betterment Of Film Industry'
Arjun Rampal shared a glimpse of the award ceremony along with a gratitude note.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 08:10 PM IST
article-image

Actor Arjun Rampal was recognized and honoured for his contributions to cinema and culture at the Champions of Change Award in Maharashtra. Taking to Instagram, Arjun Rampal shared a glimpse of the award ceremony along with a gratitude note.

Arjun received a special award from Justice KG Balakrishnan and Justice Gyan Sudha Misra in Maharashtra. As soon as the photo was uploaded, fans chimed in the comment section.

article-image

One of the users wrote, "Congratulations." Another user commented, "Congratulations sir." Champions of Change is an Indian award for promoting Gandhian values, community service, and social development. It was founded in 2011.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Rampal will be seen in Helmed by Aditya Datt, the makers recently unveiled the teaser for the film, which received good responses from the audiences.

The film also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson in the lead roles. 'Crakk' is a survival thriller. Aditya Datt, who helmed the film, is also known for films like Aashiq Banaya Apne (2005) and Table No. 21 (2013).

As per a statement, 'Crakk' is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports".'Crakk' also marks the reunion of the dynamic duo Vidyut and director Aditya Datt after Commando 3.

article-image

It is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.

'Crakk' is all set to hit theatres on February 23.

