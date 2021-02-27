Arjun Kapoor releases the teaser of Dr Pragabhal's directorial debut 'MUDDY'

The upcoming film, 'MUDDY' is an intriguing and magnanimous project that will put the spotlight on off-road motorsport, mud racing. This is something that hasn't ever been explored before, and the credit goes to the man behind the lens, Dr Pragabhal. The makers recently launched the motion poster that was revealed by actor-producer Vijay Sethupathi.
To add to the excitement around the film, Arjun Kapoor also presented the teaser recently. The film also marks Dr Pragabhal's directorial debut and is bankrolled by Prema Krishnadas under the banner of PK7 Creations. Yuvan, Ridhaan Krishna, Suresh Anusha and Amit Sivadas Nair are the lead artistes while Harish Peradi, I M Vijayan & Renji Panicker will be seen in pivotal roles.
The director took five years to research, understand and nail the storyline with no spec of mistake and is now all set to present his labour of love. A storyline that will see an arc of rivalry, revenge, family drama, humour and adventure.
