Are those firecrackers on Shweta Bachchan Nanda's chappals?

Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda has garnered her chunk of fame in the last couple of years. The diva, who never made it to showbiz is now out and about walking runways and and investing in fashion.
Shweta was recently spotted by the paparazzi along with designer Vikram Phadnis in Mumbai. Shweta looked chic in a white kurta churidar and printed dupatta. While we have no complaints with her wardrobe, the chappals however remind us of firecrackers used during Diwali and other celebrations.
Shweta married Nikhil Nanda in 1997 and is a mother of two kids Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.
