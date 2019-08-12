33 Years of Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla: Designer duo share first bride Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s wedding pictures

Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta’s wedding pictures on Sunday went viral after Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla shared them their Instagram account. The star kid was Abu and Sandeep’s first bridal work and on occasion of their 33rd anniversary they shared intricate details of Shweta’s wedding ensembles.

Shweta in the pictures looks like a young blushing bride. In one of the posts Abu and Sandeep even talked about working on her dress they said, "Jaya is like our sister and we are like Shweta's mamas. We've known her and Abhishek since they were in their early teens, so doing this wedding went beyond work for us and it will always hold a very special place in our hearts."

“Nikhil and his family were very close to us and our first interiors project was redecorating their home. So this wedding meant a lot to us. It was the first event we ever got to design from end to end. We had a great time. It was a fantastic creative and emotional experience!" they added.

They went on to thank Jaya for sharing photos from the wedding ceremonies and trusting Shweta’s most important day with them. Take a look: