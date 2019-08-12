Bollywood

33 Years of Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla: Designer duo share first bride Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s wedding pictures

By Sanyukta Thakare

The star kid was Abu and Sandeep’s first bridal work and on occasion of their 33rd anniversary they shared intricate details of Shweta’s wedding ensembles.

Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta’s wedding pictures on Sunday went viral after Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla shared them their Instagram account. The star kid was Abu and Sandeep’s first bridal work and on occasion of their 33rd anniversary they shared intricate details of Shweta’s wedding ensembles.

Shweta in the pictures looks like a young blushing bride. In one of the posts Abu and Sandeep even talked about working on her dress they said, "Jaya is like our sister and we are like Shweta's mamas. We've known her and Abhishek since they were in their early teens, so doing this wedding went beyond work for us and it will always hold a very special place in our hearts."

“Nikhil and his family were very close to us and our first interiors project was redecorating their home. So this wedding meant a lot to us. It was the first event we ever got to design from end to end. We had a great time. It was a fantastic creative and emotional experience!" they added.

They went on to thank Jaya for sharing photos from the wedding ceremonies and trusting Shweta’s most important day with them. Take a look:

1997: More from the spectacular wedding of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda! "Jaya is like our sister and we are like Shweta's mamas. We've known her and Abhishek since they were in their early teens, so doing this wedding went beyond work for us and it will always hold a very special place in our hearts"Nikhil and his family were very close to us and our first interiors project was redecorating their home. So this wedding meant a lot to us. It was the first event we ever got to design from end to end. We had a great time. It was a fantastic creative and emotional experience!"- Abu & Sandeep The duo channeled their devotion to detail into every aspect of the fabulous arrangements. Both the couture and the decor reflected the magic of their maximalist philosophy. For the wedding ceremony, they created ensembles that were a celebration of regal grace and handcrafted embroideries. Shweta Bachchan wore a velvet ghagra and blouse in maroon. Tiny booties embroidered in resham, badla and crystals filled the lehenga. A French net dupatta with a floral border completed this deliciously romantic ensemble. And for the mother of the bride, Jaya Bachchan, an exquisite red bandhini ghagra sari with lavish floral zardozi embroidery. @shwetabachchan @nikhil_nanda @amitabhbachchan @bachchan #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #memorylane #journey #memories #milestones #anniversary #traditional #bridal #red #velvet #ghaghra #maroon #blouse #resham #badla #crystals #frenchnet #bandhanighaghra #floral #zardozi #embroidery #jayabachchan #amitabhbachchan #shwetabachchan #abhishekbachchan #nikhilnanda

1997: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla designed their first ever wedding and created a new standard for celebration. For the wedding itself they broke with tradition and made white the epitome of bridal elegance! The duo dressed Shweta Bachchan Nanda in a delicate, white Chikan ensemble. Crafted in real silver and antique gota borders with Zardozi embroidery at the hem, the dress exquisitely complemented the brideâs fragile beauty. Seen with her is Jaya Bachchan wearing an entirely embroidered saree featuring Chikan jaali work in the Tagar flower motif. On her big day, Shweta mesmerized in a veil made of real flowers to complement her motherâs saree. This photograph was clicked four days before she gave birth to her daughter, Navya Naveli. @shwetabachchan @navyananda Photography: @ashok.salian #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #memorylane #journey #memories #milestones #highlights #anniversary #design #fashion #Indian #traditional #shwetabachchan #bridal #white #Chikankari #gotawork #Zardoziwork #flowermotif #Chikanwork #jayabachchan #shwetabachchan #naavyananda

1997: âA heartfelt thank you to Mrs. Jaya Bachchan for sharing these pictures from Shweta and Nikhil's Sangeet with us. Their wedding was the first ever event done by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and the duo handled everything from decor to ensembles for each function for the entire Bachchan family. The Sangeet was an ode to Tradition at it's glorious best. And the ensembles a tribute to classical elegance and masterful craftsmanship. Shweta Bachchan wore a sumptuous gold brocade khinkhaab ghagra with gold zardozi vasli in a leafy tendril pattern. "It was a huge honour to have Mr and Mrs Bachchan entrust us with such an important occasion in the family. That they also gave us complete creative freedom was priceless. It allowed us to dream and execute to our hearts' content and bring to life an absolute fantasyâ - Abu and Sandeep @shwetabachchan @bachchan @nikhil_nanda #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #memorylane #journey #memories #milestones #anniversary #design #fashion #original #couture #always #classic #handmade #handembroidery #traditional #shwetabachchan #bridal #gold #brocade #khinkhaab #ghaghra #classical #traditional #zardozi #vasli #tendrilpattern #shwetabachchan #abhishekbachchan #nikhilnanda

Shweta tied the knot with Nikhil Nanda, grandson of actor Raj Kapoor, in 1997. The couple have two kids Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya. Shweta despite of being a Bachchan stayed out of the lime light. She is often spotted with her father and mother during events and recently debuted as an author.

