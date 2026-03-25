Are Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash Secretly Married? Netizens Confused As TejRan Fans Flood Social Media With Congratulations

Are Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash Secretly Married? |

Tejasswi Prakash had previously hinted at the possibility of marrying Karan Kundrra in 2026, though the couple never officially confirmed it. Today (March 25, 2026), social media is buzzing with congratulatory messages for TejRan, leaving fans wondering, are they engaged, or have they secretly tied the knot? Let’s take a closer look at what’s happening.

Are Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash Secretly Married?

Several users took to social media to congratulate the couple. One tweeted, "Keep it private until it's permanent. Congratulations @kkundrra @itsmetejasswi, best wishes for unlocking a new chapter of your lives." Another simply wrote, "Congratulations."

Keep it private until it's permanent 🧿❤️



congratulations @kkundrra @itsmetejasswi, best wishes for unlocking new chapter of your lives 🥰 pic.twitter.com/hEKwsfGkmQ — 1D_tuk_ a_chonce (@1d_tuk) March 25, 2026

Confused fans also voiced their curiosity. One asked, "Kya ho gya sab ko??? Congrats kyun keh rahe. Kaise pata ki shaadi ho gayi?" Another tweeted, "Am I the only one jo puri clueless hai ki yaha kya chal raha, sab congratulations kyun bol rahe hai plzz batao."

Kia ho gya sab ko??? Congrats kyun Keh rahe.... Kese pta k Shaadi ho gyi 😂 — Kashf💫💎 (@kashf_SN) March 25, 2026

Am I the only one jo puri clueless hai ki yaha kya chal raha , sab congratulations kyu bol rahe hai plzz batao 😂🤭🤦🏼‍♀️. #tejran — tejran (@tejranxlove181) March 25, 2026

Despite the buzz and ongoing rumors about an alleged marriage, Karan and Tejasswi have not made any official announcements. No wedding pictures or public confirmations have surfaced, suggesting that the couple is likely not married yet.

Back in 2025, Tejasswi had opened up about her marriage plans on Bharti Singh’s podcast. She revealed that Karan proposed just after Bigg Boss, but they chose to wait on her mother’s advice. Her mother encouraged her to take her time, not because she didn’t trust Karan, but because she felt Tejasswi can be very “chanchal” when in love. When asked if marriage in 2026 was on the cards, Tejasswi said, "Haan, aise bol toh rahe hain. Haan matlab aisi baatein toh hum kar rahe hain, but then let's see."

Tejasswi and Karan were recently spotted enjoying a sun-soaked beach vacation. The Laughter Chefs 3 star shared a series of photos, showcasing her in a chic black-and-white beach dress, while Karan looked casual in a beige shirt. The couple posed together against the scenic beach backdrop, with Tejasswi captioning the post, "I am here… right here."