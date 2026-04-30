Archana Puran Singh's Son Ayushmaan Sethi Recovers ₹87,000 Lost In Credit Card Scam

Veteran actress Archana Puran Singh’s son Ayushmaan Sethi has recovered Rs 87,000 that he had earlier lost in an alleged credit card fraud. The update was shared in a recent vlog on Aaryamann Sethi’s YouTube channel.

In the latest episode of Aary Vlogs, Ayushmaan was seen casually walking around the house when Aaryamann joked about his regained money. He said, "Rs 87,000 vapis aa gaye. Khareed le t-shirt. (Your Rs 87,000 are back. Buy yourself a t-shirt.)" Playing along, Ayushmaan replied, "Ab kharid sakta hu main (Now I can buy it)." The banter added a humorous touch to what had earlier been a stressful situation for the family.

However, the family did not reveal in detail how he got the money back.

The vlog follows a previous episode in which the family had spoken in detail about the incident. During that discussion, Ayushmaan was teased as a “regular customer” of scammers, with references to an earlier instance where he reportedly lost Rs 80,000 in a similar fraud.

Recalling the recent incident, Ayushmaan explained that he had entered his credit card details on a website while signing up for a free trial. Although he was informed that no charges would be applied during the first week, the full annual subscription fee was deducted immediately without his consent.

Archana attempted to intervene by cancelling the card, but the issue remained unresolved at the time. In the same video, her husband Parmeet Sethi was seen reacting with laughter as Ayushmaan panicked, prompting Archana to question his response. Parmeet then said, "I am not happy, I am just wondering how much he's panicking over this."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Archana was last seen in the Netflix film Toaster, starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. She is also recognised for her role on actor-comedian Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show.