Archana Puran Singh Regrets Turning Down Films For Kapil Sharma Show: 'Filmmakers Aren't Very Convinced That I'm An Actor'

Veteran actress Archana Puran Singh recently opened up about the impact of television on her film career and admitted that her long association with The Kapil Sharma Show may have cost her several acting opportunities.

In a recent interview with News 18, Archana revealed that her busy shooting schedule for the show left little room for film projects. "I haven’t been able to work in films for all these years. This one time, I got a call. They required me to travel to Scotland for a shoot for 25 days."

She explained that turning down such offers became a pattern due to her commitments. "But it wasn’t possible for me to leave the shoot of Kapil’s show and film elsewhere. Earlier, when the show used to be aired on TV, we would film a hundred episodes a year. That’s the reason I didn’t have time to anything else. I ended up saying no to a lot of films. And since I’ve said no so many times, people stopped approaching me for acting assignments," she added.

Her entry into The Kapil Sharma Show in 2019, replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu, brought her back into the spotlight but also changed how filmmakers perceive her. Speaking about this, she said, "No matter how much I try, I’m not being able to convince filmmakers. Nobody is offering me roles. They aren’t very convinced that I’m an actor. They still think that I’m somebody who sits on a chair and laughs," she rues.

With The Great Indian Kapil Show now streaming on Netflix, Archana is optimistic about finding more flexibility in her schedule. “Now we shoot for it on a season-to-season basis. As a result, I don’t have the commitment to be in India for the whole year. I can now travel and shoot for other projects. This is why I’m very happy that the show now runs on Netflix," she stated.

The actress was recently seen in Toaster, marking her second collaboration with Rajkummar Rao.