'Apni Beti Se Puch Lena...': Prajakta Koli Reacts To Woman Who Blamed Her For Teaching Young Girls To Marry Late

YouTuber and actress Prajakta Koli recently opened up about the right age for women to get married. On Saturday (November 23), Prajakta attended an event in Delhi where she responded to a woman who blamed her for teaching young girls to marry late.

During Influencer se OTT Tak session at Saahitya Aaj Tak, a woman asked Prajakta about the "right time" for a woman to get married. Prajakta responded by saying, "There’s no right time; a woman can get married whenever she wants to." However, the woman disagreed and criticised the content creator for not setting what she considered the "right benchmark" for young girls.

However, Prajakta did not lose her calm. Responding calmly, she said that that every woman has the right to make her own decisions and think for herself. In response, the woman mentioned her daughter as an example. She explained that many young women, like her daughter, prefer to marry later, which often leaves parents concerned.

According to report in India Today, Prajakta then said, "Har ladki ko jab mann ho tab shaadi karni chahye. Main bas ye kahugi. Chahein umar 31 ya 42, shaadi tab karo jab mann ho. Baaki aap apni beti se puch lena."

Prajakta got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Vrishank Khanal in Pennsylvania on September 17. Prajakta and Vrishank decided to take their relationship to the next level after dating for nearly 12 years.

According to media reports, the 31-year-old actress and YouTuber will marry Vrishank in 2025.

Prajakta is one of the top content creators. She is known as MostlySane on social media platforms. She is known for posting funny and relatable videos to keep her fans entertained. Prajakta began her media career as an intern at a radio station. She then launched her own YouTube channel in 2015.

She began her acting career in July 2020 with a short film titled Khayali Pulao. Later, she played the lead role in Netflix series Mismatched opposite Rohit Saraf. Prajakta has also been a part of films like Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Vidya Balan and Ram Kapoor-starrer Neeyat.