Aparshakti Khurana talks about how he and his wife Aakriti celebrate Diwali

Aparshakti and his wife Aakriti have consciously decided not to burn crackers for years. But they continue to indulge their sweet tooth in Diwali, a widely celebrated festival of lights and family bonding. The couple shares how they celebrate Diwali, year after year.

Excerpts from the interview:

How do you celebrate Diwali together?

Diwali means celebrating a festive occasion with the family. So, both sides of the family — my wife and mine — get together in Chandigarh and have a blast!

How did you celebrate Diwali as a child?

For both of us, it was aarti with the family followed by bursting firecrackers. As kids, unfortunately, we were fond of firecrackers and were unaware of their impact on our environment and them being a safety hazard.

What values would you like to impart to your children via Diwali?

Well, there’s the famous one of good winning over evil. But it is also about holding on to traditions and festivals to always connect with your family and friends.

Has the way you celebrate Diwali changed after becoming a star?

Actually, it has not changed at all. It’s the same sweet traditions and practices every year. One’s professional achievements have got nothing to do with your personal life.

Did you skip celebrating Diwali in any year so far?

I endeavour to not miss Diwali as it’s the only time we get as a family together in the year. However, there have been a couple of times when I had to skip celebrating Diwali due to work and shoot schedules.

What is your favourite Diwali delicacy?

Milk cake is an absolute must. Also aate ka halwa and choorma, which my mom makes. For Aakriti, it’s aloo puri, which is the traditional winter holiday lunch at her home.