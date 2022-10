Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: Celebrities reveal their favourite movies and leading ladies of actor

Pic: Instagram/ Amitabh Bachchan

Subhash Ghai, Filmmaker

If I have to name a Hindi cinema actor with full discipline, professionalism, and focus to reach excellence at work, and maintain his longest success with dignity... Amitabh Bachchan is the first name that comes to my mind.

Pratik Gandhi, Actor

Fave films: Sholay, Deewar, Don, Majboor, and Zanjeer.

Leading leadies: Rekha, Parveen Babi, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, and Sridevi.

Vipul Shah, Filmmaker

Fave films: Deewar, Trishul, Don, Main Azaad Hoon, and Aankhen.

Leading leadies: Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Zeenat Aman, Tabu, and Rekha.

Boney Kapoor, Filmmaker

Fave films: Parwana, Abhimaan, Zanjeer, Deewar, and Cheeni Kum.

Leading leadies: Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Zeenat Aman, Parveen Babi.

Asha Bhosle, Singer

Fave films: Saudagar, Amar Akbar Anthony, Baghban, Sholay, and Deewar.

Leading leadies: Rekha, Sridevi, Hema Malini, Nutan, and Smita Patil.

Juhi Chawla, Actor

Fave films: Bhootnath, Sholay, Deewar, Anand, Silsila, and Baghban.

Leading ladies: Hema Malini, Rekha, Rakhee, and Jaya Bachchan.

Shefali Shah, Actor

Fave films: Abhiman, Zanjeer, Chupke Chupke, Aankhen, Deewar, Trishul, Sholay, Don, and Kabhi Kabhie.

Leading leadies: Sridevi, Smita Patil, Rekha, and Tabu.

Pallavi Joshi, Actor and Producer

Fave films: Deewar, Trishul, Amar Akbar Anthony, Anand, and Chupke Chupke.

Leading leadies: Rekha, Rakhee, Zeenat Aman,and Parveen Babi.

Remo D’Souza, Choreographer and Filmmaker

Fave films: Zanjeer, Kaala Patthar, Deewar, Hum, and Shakti.

Leading ladies: Rekha, Hema Malini, Parveen Babi, Zeenat Aman, and Jaya Bachchan.

Shankar Mahadevan, Singer

Fave films: Sholay, Deewar Chupke Chupke, Don, and Piku.

Leading ladies: Zeenat Aman, Rekha, Parveen Babi, Jaya Bachchan, and Hema Malini.