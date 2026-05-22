Anusha Dandekar Shares New ‘Kindness Hurting’ Post After Clarifying Cryptic Note Linked To Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash |

Anusha Dandekar, who is also Karan Kundrra's ex-girlfriend, recently grabbed headlines after sharing a cryptic post on social media. She later clarified that the post had nothing to do with the people everyone assumed it was about, Karan and Tejasswi Prakash. After posting the clarification, Anusha once again took to social media and reshared another post hinting at how her kindness often hurts her.

Anusha reshared a post featuring a woman that read, "I know that my kindness hurts me, but I will continue to choose it." The post further stated, "Not because I'm naive but because my action define me."

She shared this post shortly after clarifying that her earlier cryptic note was not directed at Karan and Tejasswi. In her clarification, Anusha wrote, "Omg, Clearly you don't know, especially articles! When I talk about something specific, I say so, if I'm thinking GOD for my own reasons, you still make it about that and then come at me, for you own assumption! Unreal!"

She concluded the note on a lighter note, mentioning that her DMs were filled with sweet messages and that she agreed with all of them. Teasing her followers, she added, "Not everyone can assume what you wrote to me, Love yoooou."

Soon after Karan Kundrra proposed to Tejasswi Prakash on their reality show, social media users began speculating about a cryptic post shared by Karan’s ex-girlfriend, Anusha Dandekar. The timing of her post grabbed attention as she took to Instagram Stories and wrote, “I’m thanking God!!! #iykyk.” Though Anusha did not mention Karan or Tejasswi directly, many netizens assumed the post was indirectly linked to the couple’s proposal and breakup history with Karan. The speculation soon went viral across social media platforms and entertainment portals.

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar were among television’s most loved celebrity couples and dated each other for nearly six years. The duo reportedly began dating in 2015 and often shared glimpses of their relationship on social media and reality shows, becoming fan favourites. However, in 2020, Anusha confirmed their breakup through a social media post in which she accused Karan of “lying” and “cheating.” While Karan never publicly addressed the allegations in detail, the breakup created massive buzz on social media. Karan later found love in Tejasswi Prakash after meeting her on Bigg Boss 15.