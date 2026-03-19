Anurag Dobhal AKA UK07 Rider Staying At Friend's Farmhouse After Suicide Attempt, Wife Not By His Side- Reports

Anurag Dobhal AKA UK07 Rider Staying At Friend's Farmhouse After Suicide Attempt, Wife Not By His Side |

YouTuber and Bigg Boss fame Anurag Dobhal, also known as UK07 Rider, has recently made headlines after opening up about his struggles with depression, allegedly caused by pressure from his parents and sibling. He also spoke about his wife, Ritikaa Chauhan, leaving him. Amid these revelations, Anurag attempted suicide by crashing his car during an Instagram Live session. Thankfully, he survived the incident. The latest updates indicate that he is now recovering, although his wife is reportedly not by his side during this crucial period.

Anurag Dobhal’s manager, Rohit Panday, revealed that the YouTuber is currently staying at a friend’s farmhouse, though the exact location has not been disclosed. Speaking to Screen, Rohit confirmed that Anurag is safe. When asked about his wife’s presence, he stated that Ritikaa Chauhan is not with him at the moment.