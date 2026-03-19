Anurag Dobhal AKA UK07 Rider Shows Injury Scars, Says 'New Zindagi Ki Shuruwaat Dekhoge?' After Surviving Suicide Attempt

Anurag Dobhal AKA UK07 Rider Shows Injury Scars |

Anurag Dobhal, aka UK07 Rider, was recently involved in a serious accident after he allegedly attempted suicide. In a recent update, Anurag shared a picture revealing his injuries. He posted an image of his waist, which showed a large stitch, along with visible scratch marks sustained during the accident.

UK07 Rider shares picture of scar |

In another Instagram story, Anurag wrote, “New zindagi ki shuruaat dekhoge?” He then shared a poll asking fans whether he should restart vlogging and Instagram, with another option reading, “Jaisa aapko sahi lage.” Through this, Anurag sought suggestions from his followers as he hinted at beginning a new phase in life.

Sharing a health update after the accident, Anurag Dobhal opened up about his condition and emotions, calling his survival nothing short of a miracle. He said he never imagined he would make it back alive, adding that the path he had taken felt impossible to return from. Describing the experience as “nothing less than a miracle,” Anurag admitted that he feels “like an orphan today” and is uncertain about what lies ahead or what he will do next. However, he also expressed hope, saying that if he has been given a new life, “God must have a plan.”

Anurag further shared that many people are worried about him and confirmed, “I am out of the ICU and safe for now.” Thanking his supporters, he said he is grateful to everyone who stood by him and prayed for his recovery, adding that it is perhaps their prayers that gave him this second chance at life. For now, he has left everything to God, choosing to move forward with faith.

Anurag is currently recuperating at a friend’s farmhouse after surviving his recent crash, his manager Rohit Panday has confirmed. According to Panday, who spoke to Screen, Anurag is safe. When asked about his wife, Ritika Chauhan, Panday stated that she is not with him at the moment. This update comes amid ongoing concern over his health and personal circumstances following the alleged suicide attempt.