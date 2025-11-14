 Anupamaa Written Update, November 14: Anupama Regrets Not Going To Mumbai As Chaos Continues
In today's episode of Anupamaa (14 November, 2025), Prem finally realises his mistake and apologises to Rahi, but she feels it is too late for his remorse to matter. Meanwhile, Parag & Khyati have a brief tiff as they question whether Gautam has truly changed, leaving the household tense and uncertain about what comes next.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 10:13 AM IST
article-image
Anupamaa | YouTube (Star Plus)

In today's episode of Anupamaa (Friday, November 14), a lot has happened. While the Kothari family decides on Pari and Raja's marriage, they also throw Ansh out of the house. With Ansh gone, Prarthana realises that he did not intentionally push her away. However, Parag claims that his behaviour towards Gautam was not acceptable.

On the other hand, Anupama scolds Pari and Paritosh for shouting at the Kotharis. She makes Pari understand that there is no point making decisions in anger and later regretting them. Anupama slaps Paritosh as he tries to defend himself, calling him out for his mistake of shouting at the Kotharis, who have the power to make or break someone.

Meanwhile, Prem has also realised his mistakes. As he tries to apologise to Rahi, she refuses to understand him. Rahi, hurt by her husband's actions, says that there is no point sharing his problems now.

On the other hand, Parag and Khyati have a tiff, wondering whether Gautam has really changed. Parag tells Khyati to make Rahi understand that if she is to live in the Kothari house, then she will have to follow their rules.

At the end of the episode, Anupama manifests that everything will go right. Meanwhile, Rahi calls her and assures her that everything will be all right. Anupama regrets not going to Mumbai and now wonders when she will be able to go.

Anupamaa November 15 Episode

Anupama gets an invitation from Mumbai. The promo shows Pari slapping Raja and creating yet another chaos. This makes Anupama wonder whether she should leave everything and go to Mumbai or not. Let us further wait for the new episodes to know whether she will go to Mumbai or not. The new episodes of Anupamaa releases every Monday to Saturday on Star Plus and Jio Hotstar.

