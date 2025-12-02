Anupamaa Written Update, December 2: Ishani Breaks Down As Her Dream Shatters, Anupama Consoles

Anupamaa | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, December 2: Today's episode of Anupamaa begins with Rajni Tai informing Anupama that she will be the chief guest at the event where she and the Dance Ranis will be performing. Hearing this, Anupama nervously says that she will feel even more pressured if her friend is watching her dance. But, she is happy to know that her friend will be there to support her.

Cut to the Kothari house, where Parag and the rest of the Kothari family confront Prarthana's husband, Ansh, for making his pregnant wife work. However, Prarthana defends him, saying that she worked by her own choice.

Raja jumps into the argument, pleased with the chaos. He says that although they broke his and Pari's marriage, their decisions cannot control other people's lives. He further advises Prarthana, Rahi, and Prem not to fall for Motiba's manipulations and ruin their relationships. As tensions rise, Parag announces that Prarthana should stay away from Ansh or he will take legal action against him.

Meanwhile, everyone excitedly gathers to watch Ishani's first advertisement. But things take a disappointing turn when they discover that someone else has been featured in the ad instead of Ishani. Furious, Ishani calls the production set and learns that she was replaced by the investor's daughter.

Heartbroken, Ishani is comforted by Pari, who also had a similar setbacks in the industry. Both express their distrust of the film world and vow not to work in it again. However, Anupama tries to make them understand that such obstacles are common and that they must not lose hope but continue trying.

The episode ends with Anupama clashing with Ishani and Pari, who argue that giving advice is easy but applying it is difficult. The promo then shows Rajni Tai meeting with a builder, while Anupama encourages the Dance Ranis to step out of their comfort zone if they want to succeed in life.