Anupamaa To Take Another Leap, Makers Reportedly Plan Major Cast Revamp With New Storyline; Will Rupali Ganguly Continue? |

Star Plus' popular show Anupamaa is reportedly gearing up for another leap, which is expected to bring a major change in its storyline. According to reports, the upcoming leap could lead to a complete cast revamp, with most of the existing actors making way for fresh faces. However, lead actress Rupali Ganguly is reportedly set to continue portraying Anupamaa. The makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the development.

As per a report by Telly Express, Anupamaa is set to take another leap, bringing a significant shift in the show's narrative. The report suggests that the makers are planning to introduce a fresh storyline with a new cast. While several major characters are expected to be replaced, Rupali Ganguly will reportedly retain her position as the lead. Her character, Anupamaa, is expected to embark on a new phase of her life following the leap.

Meanwhile, details about the timeline of the upcoming leap and the changes it will bring to the show remain under wraps. Fans will have to wait for an official confirmation from the makers.

Anupamaa has undergone three notable time jumps since its premiere in 2020, with the December 2023 and October 2024 leaps bringing some of the biggest changes to its storyline. The show first took a five-year leap on December 20, 2023, after which Anupamaa moved to the US and began a new chapter of her life. This was followed by a six-month leap on July 15, 2024, showcasing Anupamaa and Anuj living separately. Later, on October 14, 2024, the show introduced another major generational shift, with the story moving several years ahead and younger characters growing up. The leaps also brought significant cast changes, with several actors exiting and new faces joining the show.

The current storyline of Anupamaa revolves around Anupamaa's determination to rebuild her life while navigating fresh personal and family challenges. As she works towards fulfilling her dream of building a house of her own, she finds herself caught in a growing conflict with Mathela, who poses a threat to her family. Meanwhile, Anupamaa joins hands with Paritosh to bring his son Chiku home and faces new challenges while trying to protect Pari and Ishani. Tensions involving Vasundhara, Gautam, Mahi and RV further add to the drama, keeping Anupamaa's journey filled with unexpected twists.