Anupamaa Actress Nidhi Shah Opens Up On Facing Sexism In The Industry: 'Never Take Bu*****t From Anyone' - EXCLUSIVE

Television actress Nidhi Shah spoke candidly about dealing with sexism and disrespect in the entertainment industry, saying that confidence and self-respect are essential when navigating difficult situations.

During a recent interview with The Free Press Journal, the actress revealed that she has faced sexist behaviour on set on more than one occasion. However, she made it clear that she does not hesitate to stand up for herself, regardless of the person's position or influence.

"It has happened with me a couple of times but later on, I give it back in my way. When something like this happens, I forget what kind of a person that person is or what position that person holds. Whoever it is, I give it back. I'm not scared of anybody. Yes, I am scared of certain things in life but I'm not scared of put my opinions," Nidhi said.

The actress stressed the importance of speaking up when someone tries to undermine or belittle another person. According to her, remaining silent can sometimes encourage others to take advantage of the situation.

Opening up on her own experiences, Nidhi shared, "There were times when I felt somebody is demeaning me unnecessarily. So, no matter what, never in your life you should feel less of yourself. If you do that, people will automatically take you for granted."

She also acknowledged that finding one's voice is not always easy, especially for newcomers in the industry. Confidence, she said, develops over time and with experience. "And this comes with experience. Initially, you can't. If you are starting, you need to understand where you are coming from. Once you grow, you will be confident of putting your point across. So, it takes time but you should never take bul****t from anyone," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nidhi Shah is best known for playing the role of Kinjal in the hit TV show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly. She was last seen in the second season of Sapne vs Everyone.