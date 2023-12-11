 Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri Laud SC Verdict On Abrogation Of Article 370: 'All Debates Should Come to An End Now' (WATCH)
The apex court has announced that the President’s order to scrap (Article 370) Jammu and Kashmir’s special status is 'valid'

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
article-image

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher reacted to Supreme Court's verdict on abrogation of Article 370 on Monday (December 11). The apex court has announced that the President’s order to scrap (Article 370) Jammu and Kashmir’s special status is 'valid'.

Taking to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Anupam Kher shared a video in which he is heard saying, "I just got the notification which states that the Supreme Court in its verdict, has announced that the Constitutional Order abrogating Article 370 is valid. The abrogation of Article 370 was necessary. Kashmir is an integral part of India and now, I believe, all the debates surrounding this should come to an end."

Take a look at his video here:

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri also reacted to the verdict on social media.

"First, I congratulate and thank @narendramodi & @AmitShah for abrogating Article 370. I also thank SC for upholding the #RightToJustice. Justice SC Kaul’s has made a very important recommendation. It’s time India sets up TARC for all the Genocides of last 75 years. Starting from Direct Action Day till Delhi Riots of 2020. It’s time India takes Genocides and citizens #RightToLife very seriously," he posted.

The decision on abrogation of provisions of Article 370 was taken by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court announced the verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370. A five-judge bench which was headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud passed its decision on whether the decision taken by the Government of India to abrogate the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution was valid or not.

