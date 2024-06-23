Anupam Kher Thanks Mumbai Police For Nabbing Thieves Who Stole ₹4.15 Lakh Cash, Film Reel From His Andheri Office

Veteran actor Anupam Kher thanked the Mumbai Police on Sunday morning for nabbing the two thieves who had ransacked his office in Andheri and had stolen cash worth lakhs along with the reel of a film. He expressed his gratitude to the cops for their swift action.

Kher took to his Instagram handle to pen a note for the Mumbai Police, which read, "My heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the Mumbai Police for catching both the thieves who ransacked my office, stole my safe and the negative of #MaineGandhiKoNaiMara."

He further said, "The fact that it was done within 48 hours speaks of their amazing EFFICIENCY! Thank you to the wonderful people of #MumbaiPolice for their promptness! Jai Ho!"

Earlier, Kher had informed via his social media handle that two thieves had broken the doors of his office located in Andheri's Veera Desai Road and had stolen the safe from the accounts department. "They also took the negatives of a film produced by the company, which were kept in a box. Our office has got an FIR done. And police have assured thieves will be caught very soon," he had shared.

On Saturday, the Mumbai Police arrested two people, identified as Majid Sheikh and Mohammad Daler Bahrim Khan, for committing the robbery, and also stated that they were serial robbers, who had complaints registered against them across the city.

#UPDATE | Mumbai: Two people - Majid Sheikh and Mohammad Daler Bahrim Khan - arrested by Amboli Police for committing theft at the office of actor Anupam Kher. Both of them are serial thieves and commit thefts in different areas of the city. https://t.co/p3oFbimTMj — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2024

On the work front, Anupam will be seen next in Tanvi The Great, which was announced on his birthday on March 7 this year. The film will be bankrolled under his banner, Anupam Kher Studios.

Apart from this, he also has Emergency with Kangana Ranaut and Vijay 69, among other films in his kitty.