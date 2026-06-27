Anupam Kher Returns To Bengali Film Production After 26 Years With 'Shuru Theke Shuru' |

Kolkata: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher to produce Bengali cinema after 26 years.

Talking to the media, Kher said that the last Bengali movie he produced was ‘Bariwali’ which was directed by Rituparno Ghosh and had Kiron Kher in the lead.

“I have met with the Chief Minister, he wants to develop the state. I also want to start an Anupam Kher acting school here. After 26 years Anupam Kher Studio is going to produce a Bengali movie ‘Shuru Theke Shuru’. It means start from the beginning. The Chief Minister also conveyed west wishes for the project. We have learnt a lot from Bengal, be it cinema or literature,” said Kher.

The veteran actor is going to be seen next in the sequel of ‘Koshla ka Goshla’.

Notably, the movie ‘Shuru Theke Shuru’ will be produced by Kher’s studio in partnership with Friends Communication. The launch event was held at The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata and was attended by lead actors Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam and Tota Roy Choudhury.

“I come to Kolkata often. Even this time I have a play, Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane,” further mentioned the veteran actor.