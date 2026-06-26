'Our Eyes Are Still Moist': Khushbu Sundar Shares First Pictures Of Daughter Avantika Sundar & Shravan Sreenivasan's Wedding

Avantika Sundar & Shravan Sreenivasan |

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C's elder daughter, Avantika Sundar, tied the knot with Shravan Sreenivasan in an intimate ceremony on June 25. Sharing the first pictures from the wedding, Khushbu described the occasion as a "truly speechless" moment and revealed that the ceremony was a close-knit affair attended by family and close friends. She added, "Our eyes are still moist, and our hearts are overflowing with happiness and gratitude."

Khushbu shared beautiful pictures of the newlyweds holding each other's hands. Avantika looked elegant in an orange pastel saree, while Shravan donned traditional golden South Indian attire. Another photograph captured the entire family posing together, radiating joy and happiness.

Expressing her emotions, Khushbu wrote, "We are truly speechless at this moment, for words seem inadequate to express the emotions we are experiencing." Reflecting on the significance of the occasion, she added, "As parents, family has always been at the heart of everything we cherish, and we have always believed that marriages are made in heaven."

On behalf of herself and her husband, Sundar C, Khushbu announced that they were delighted to share the news of Avantika and Shravan's wedding, which took place on June 25. She wrote, "Surrounded by the love of family and close friends, we witnessed a moment that will remain etched in our hearts forever. The warmth, affection, and goodwill that enveloped us made the occasion truly magical."

Khushbu further revealed that the wedding was intentionally kept intimate, with only those who matter the most to the family being present on the special day. She also thanked Spize Weddings and Events and GT Holidays for "putting together this celebration and making it unforgettable."

Concluding her heartfelt note, Khushbu wrote, "As Avantika and Shravan embark on this wonderful new chapter together, all we seek are your love and good wishes for a lifetime filled with happiness, companionship, and countless cherished memories."

Avantika Sundar is the elder daughter of actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C. Unlike her parents, who have had long and successful careers in the entertainment industry, Avantika has largely stayed away from the limelight and maintains a private life. She occasionally appears in family photographs shared by her parents on social media.

Shravan Sreenivasan, who tied the knot with Avantika on June 25, also prefers to keep a low public profile. While not much is known about his professional background, he and Avantika have largely stayed away from the media spotlight, making their intimate wedding ceremony a special and closely guarded family affair.