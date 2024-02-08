 Anupam Kher Pens Heartfelt Note For Satish Kaushik Ahead Of Kaagaz 2 Trailer Launch
The trailer of Kaagaz 2, starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Satish Kaushik, and Neena Gupta, will be out on Friday

ANIUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 07:25 PM IST
Veteran actor Anupam Kher penned a heartfelt note for late actor Satish Kaushik as he unveiled the first look poster of 'Kaagaz 2.' The trailer of 'Kaagaz 2,' starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Satish Kaushik, and Neena Gupta, will be released on Friday (February 9).

Anupam took to Instagram and wrote, "Dearest #SATISHKAUSHIK! The trailer of your passion project and unfortunately the last project #Kaagaz2 is releasing tomorrow! I know how hard you worked to create this film. But we all will make sure that the brilliance of this film reaches the world! Love you always!"

He added, "'As law-abiding citizens, let us follow what is written on official Kaagaz.' A film based on true instances and in loving memory of dear Satish Kaushik ji, releasing in cinemas on 1st March! #Kaagaz2Trailer out tomorrow!"

It will serve as a tribute to the late Satish Kaushik and will be unveiled in the presence of his family, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumaar.

The film highlights hardships of an ordinary individual, whose right to live is violated by protests and rallies. The film is produced by Shashi Satish Kaushik, Ratan Jain, and Ganesh Jain through Satish Kaushik Entertainment LLP and Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

'Kaagaz 2' is slated to be released in cinemas on March 1, 2024.

