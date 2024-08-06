Anu Aggarwal On Her Bold Topless Scene In 1994 Film: 'It Wasn't A Big Deal, Took It As A Challenge'

Bollywood actress Anu Aggarwal, who rose to fame with her role in Mahesh Bhatt's 1990 film Aashiqui, opened up about shooting her bold topless scene in the erotic film The Cloud Door. Released in 1994, the film was screened at several international film festivals.

In an interview, Anu recently revealed that the scene was not mentioned in the script and she was shocked when the makers told her about the daring scene, almost after the entire movie was shot.

The actress told Bollywood Bubble that the makers had lied to her about the controversial scene and when they informed her about it, she decided not to do the film.

Anu reveals why she agreed to do the topless scene

Opening up about the scene, the actress said, "When I heard the script, this (scene) was not part of the script. When asked to do the bold scene during the shooting, I said no. I was shocked, I said 'What do you mean?' The issue was not the scene, or that I could not do it, the issue was that it was never a part of the script and I was not informed earlier... a month after the shoot wrapped up, I started questioning myself for refusing the scene. Then I was like 'It was unethical, they should have informed me when they offered me the script'."

Anu stated that being topless in public is not something everyone does and as an actress, she wanted to do something different. "Eventually, we did shoot the topless scene but I felt really bad about how it all went down as people lack ethics. I took it on as a challenge, and my family, especially my mom, was very supportive. Being topless is not a big deal, when we can show people killing, hating each other in films."

Anu defends Ranveer's nude photoshoot

The actress also defended Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot for a magazine which created a lot of controversies in 2022.

She said, "A man, an actor needs to be daring. I think we cross our barriers as actors when we do such things... not just getting nude or naked, but also being able to cry openly in front of the camera."

About The Cloud Door

The short Indo-German film was directed by Mani Kaul and produced by Regina Ziegler. It also starred Murad Ali and Rohit Raj. It features erotic literary themes.