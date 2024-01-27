Aashiqui Actress Anu Aggarwal Made THIS Shocking Revelation About Film Industry In The 90s |

Anu Aggarwal, popularly known as the Aashiqui girl is probably amongst very few actors-entrepreneur, who paved her own way. A supermodel back then, Anu not only ruled the box office but also became an inspiration for many young women. However, her life changed when she met an unfortunate accident but nothing could stopped her to return from the dead. The actress is currently in town and looking for a right script. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Anu tells about her life, what made her start her NGO and a lot more. Excerpts:

How did you cope with the overnight stardom after your debut Aashiqui?

I had a rare life back then. I was staying alone in a paying guest and was dealing with love issues. I was in New York to attend the gig of my musician boyfriend. My relationship with him was beyond depression. I was in 20s and it was wrecking completely. I returned from all of this and Mahesh Bhatt called me the next morning that my film is a blockbuster.

Go on…

People were jumping out of their buildings and screaming my name. I couldn’t get down to take an auto. The autos were playing my songs. The madness around was unmatched. But, I couldn’t enjoyed the stardom since there was no one to look after me and my home. It was tough to be star.

You arrived at a time, when the film industry operated in a different fashion. How was it for you?

I was a super model so I knew the basic drill and the people but I styled myself and I became the style icon. It totally gave me the sense of being self-made. In fact, a lot of jealousy was created around me so I started to meditate. There was no social media back then but now actors have a voice. Back in the 90s, the underworld was very much part of the system and it was ruled until 1995.

Did things change for you after you launched MTV in 1999?

I launched it in India and foreign media came to interview me from LA. It was very satisfying time for me. A lot of people miss out on those five years between leaving films and my accident. My film journey had nothing to do with my accident. My struggle after the accident was to get my body back in shape. I had get my mind back as I was bed ridden. In 1997-98, it was my friend Ronnie Screwvala, who got the corporates to invest in films. It was actually after it that films were made with the white money.

How do you take the social media invent today?

It is the best medium to communicate with the people. The world is turning digital now and we don’t have to meet people physically. I am just adjusting with the new surroundings, changes and transitions. My registered NGO, The Anu Aggarwal Foundation trains children to be stressless and to be focused on how they can use their minds in whatever they want to do.

Are you willing to comeback?

I am very much in Mumbai and looking out for newer and relatable work. I am not limiting myself. I want to do characters that can bring about the change. I have been asked if I would ever have a cameo in Aashiqui franchise, but I tell them, I am not in a position to say what Bhatt saab do. I am just absorbing things around, I know, I would be back if I will do a film.