TRAGIC! Another Yash Fan Dies In Car Crash While Trying To Meet Actor In Karnataka

In a shocking turn of events, yet another fan of KGF actor Yash passed away on Monday night. According to News 18, the actor's fan met with an accident when his bike collided with a police vehicle at Mulgund in Karnataka. He was admitted to Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Gadag, where succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place just a day after the tragic incident in which three youth died while putting up banners to celebrated the birthday of 'KGF 2' actor Yash, the latter met with the family of the deceased trio and also urged fans not to not endanger their lives for his sake.

Electrocution claims more lives in #Karnataka



3 boys in Gadag district die of electric shock while attempting to put up actor #Yash's birthday banner on a pole. 3 more injured



Actor @TheNameIsYash rushes to meet inconsolable families of deceased💔 pic.twitter.com/r7qSxvZh2z — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) January 8, 2024

Actor met families of fans who lost their lives

The actor had on Monday met with the families of the fans who got electrocuted. Addressing reporters, he said, "If you wish me wholeheartedly, from wherever you are, that is the best gesture for me. Tragic incidents like these make me fear my own birthday. This is not how you show fandom. Please don't show your love like this. I want to request you all. Don't hang banners, don't do bike chases, and take dangerous selfies; my intention is for all of my audience and fans is to grow in life as I do. If you are a true fan of mine, then do your work diligently, dedicate your life to yourself and be happy and successful. You are the ones who mean everything to your families, you should aim to make them proud," he said.

#WATCH | Actor Yash reaches Hubballi on his way to Gadag to meet the family of his three fans who died due to electrocution while putting up birthday banners#Karnataka pic.twitter.com/ABIS5aJYBM — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2024

On Yash's birthday on January 8, his fans planned to install the cutout at Ambedkar Nagar of the village in the middle of the night.

While installing the huge cutout, the cutout hit the electric wire and electrocuted the youth who was holding the cutout. As a result, three youths died on the spot.