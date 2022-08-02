Annu Kapoor opens up about his upcoming web series Crash Course

Pic: Instagram/annukapoor Message Follow

Annu Kapoor will soon be seen in a web series titled Crash Course. Directed by Vijay Maurya, it will premiere on August 5 on Amazon Prime Video. The Free Press Journal caught up with the veteran actor for an exclusive chat.

When asked about his memories of school days, he shares, “It wasn’t as complicated as it is today, not because of anything but less number of subjects. Earlier, we only read about an atom, which is broken into a proton, neutron, and an electron, but now we are talking about nanotechnology. While scientists are trying to find out life on Mars (mangal), I am trying to find mangal in life. The syllabus was very limited in our time, but in today’s time, there’s so much about everything. The internet has opened a whole new spectrum, so it is becoming more competitive.”

While education has become a revenue model for almost all educational institutions, Annu reveals, “I was raised in a small village in Madhya Pradesh. Despite addressing our faculty as sir, they were more like gurus to us. In our days, the perception and definition of tuition was when someone isn’t doing well, but today, it has become a money-minting business.”

Crash Course has a similar subject to OTT shows like Kota Factory, The Whistleblower, etc. When asked if his show has any kind of similarity to any of them, he says, “I don’t watch any such shows, so I am not the right person to talk about it.”

Talking further about his role in the show, Annu avers, “I don’t identify with these kinds of characters. Creating something from nothing is my job as an actor. I haven’t taken any online references. I have just worked on the Rajasthani dialect for my role.”

On a parting note, Annu states that he hasn’t shared screen space with any of the newcomer actors. “Since I am playing the owner/chairperson of the institute, I didn’t have scenes with any of the kids. I only have interactions with one or two professors,” he signs off.