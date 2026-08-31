'Anne Hathaway Isn't Sexy, She's Pregnant': Randy Quaid Criticises Her 'Horrible' Casting In Days Of Thunder Sequel, Wants Nicole Kidman Back

Veteran actor Randy Quaid has publicly criticised the casting of Anne Hathaway in the upcoming Days of Thunder sequel, saying Nicole Kidman should return as the female lead. The sequel, which reunites Tom Cruise with the world of high-speed NASCAR racing, is scheduled to release in June 2028.

Cruise announced the long-awaited sequel on Saturday, nearly four decades after the original 1990 film. While Cruise is returning to his role as race car driver Cole Trickle, Hathaway has been cast as the new female lead, taking over the role previously played by Kidman.

However, Quaid, who appeared in the original Days of Thunder, was clearly unhappy with the decision. Taking to X, the actor directly addressed Cruise and described Anne Hathaway as a “horrible choice” for the project.

He also made comments about Hathaway’s appearance and pregnancy while arguing that Kidman should reprise her role. He wrote, “We need Nicole [Kidman] back. Don’t be a p***y, Tom Cruise. You need the original girl. It’s not personal; it’s filmmaking. Anne isn’t sexy, because and if you haven’t noticed, she’s pregnant.”

We need Nicole back. Don’t be a pussy, @TomCruise. You need the original girl. It’s not personal; it’s filmmaking. Anne isn’t sexy, because and if you haven’t noticed, she’s pregnant. https://t.co/7qid5SDnkv — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) August 29, 2026

Quaid continued his criticism in another post, questioning whether Hathaway would appeal to the audience he associates with the NASCAR-focused franchise.

He added in a follow-up post, “Anne Hathaway is a leftist, woke, horrible choice for ‘DAYS OF THUNDER’ NASCAR audience who are MAGA. The sexy older chick for Tom in this film needs to be Nicole. That’s the casting that would sell the idea. It’s interesting because when we made the first one there was also a rush to get it out; editors slept in the cutting room on shifts. This is a weird thing, like they want it to come out and tank.”

Anne Hathaway is a leftist, woke, horrible choice for DAYS OF THUNDER NASCAR audience who are MAGA. The sexy older chick for Tom in this film needs to be Nicole. That’s the casting that would sell the idea. It’s interesting because when we made the first one there was also a… — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) August 29, 2026

If I were in control of production, a real sequel worth watching for DAYS OF THUNDER would be seeing Tom and Nicole together on screen again. We don’t need a new girl; we need a new race car! — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) August 29, 2026

Tom Cruise and Anne Hathaway Confirm the Sequel

Cruise and Hathaway revealed their involvement in the sequel through a social media video. Hathaway, who is pregnant with her third child, joked about the timing of the production.

In the clip, Hathaway said, "Now what? Let's make the movie … I'm gonna have the baby, and then we're gonna make the movie." Cruise replied, "That's a good idea. You have the baby, then we'll go make the movie. We're coming out summer of 2028. Don't be late."

The announcement confirms that the new film will arrive in summer 2028, with production expected to take place after Hathaway gives birth.

What Happened in the Original Days of Thunder?

Released in 1990, Days of Thunder starred Cruise as Cole Trickle, a talented but inexperienced driver attempting to make his mark in the world of stock-car racing.

Quaid played Tim Daland, the owner of the racing team who recruits Trickle and gives him an opportunity to compete at the highest level.

Kidman portrayed Dr Claire Lewicki, the doctor who becomes Trickle’s romantic interest. The original cast also featured Robert Duvall, Cary Elwes and John C. Reilly.

The film was directed by Tony Scott and produced by Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer.

Paramount has scheduled the Days of Thunder sequel for a theatrical release in June 2028. The new movie will arrive almost 40 years after the original.

Jonathan Levine is set to direct, while Cruise will produce the project alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Tommy Harper.