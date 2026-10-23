Anjali Arora Kanpur Event Controversy: Organisers Send ₹1.20 Crore Defamation Notice To Kacha Badam Star, Demand Public Apology

Anjali Arora Faces Rs 1.20 Crore Legal Notice | Photo Via Instagram

Social media influencer and actress Anjali Arora, who shot to fame with her viral dance reel on Kacha Badam, has landed in a legal controversy. During an event in Kanpur on October 15, viral videos showed her losing her cool at the DJ for playing Kacha Badam, while other clips showed her criticising the event management. Amid the controversy, the organisers have now reportedly sent Anjali a legal notice seeking Rs 1.20 crore in damages and demanding a public apology.

Legal Notice Sent To Anjali Arora

According to a report by Amar Ujala, the organisers of the Nagada Night event have sent a legal notice to Anjali Arora over allegedly leaving the show midway and making derogatory remarks about the city’s residents. The notice has also been sent to her manager, Preeti Dubey, seeking Rs 1.20 crore in compensation and a public apology within 15 days.

Additionally, an application has been submitted to the Swaroop Nagar police station in Delhi seeking the registration of a fraud case against Anjali and her manager.

Anjali Arora Insulted Guests, Caused Financial Losses

Further, Advocate Karim Ahmed Siddiqui revealed that the legal notice seeks Rs 1 crore in damages for alleged defamation and an additional Rs 20 lakh for financial losses purportedly caused by Anjali’s abrupt departure from the event. According to the organisers, she was expected to remain on stage for 45 minutes and present mementoes to sponsors and special guests. However, her early exit allegedly insulted the guests and resulted in financial losses.

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The organisers claimed that Anjali was paid Rs 3 lakh for the event, while more than Rs 1 lakh was spent on her travel arrangements. He also warned that he would approach the court if the police failed to register a case.

As of now, Anjali has not reacted to the allegations.