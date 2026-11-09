Anirudh-Kavya Maran Wedding: Rajinikanth Smiles For Photo With Flight Crew As He Heads To Greece; MK Stalin Also Spotted At Airport

Rajinikanth Among Guests Flying To Greece For Anirudh's Wedding | X

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran are reportedly all set to tie the knot in Greece on November 10-11. Amid this, a video of superstar Rajinikanth has gone viral at the Chennai airport along with his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth as they head to Greece for the upcoming wedding.

Rajinikanth, Daughter Aishwarya Jet Off To Greece For Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding

The composer recently gave music for Jailer 2. Along with that, Anirudh shares close ties with Rajinikanth. Latha Rajinikanth (Rajinikanth's wife) is the sister of Anirudh's mother, Lakshmi Raghavendra. Anirudh Ravichander is Rajinikanth's nephew.

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Rajinikanth Poses With Airline Staff En Route To Greece

Another photograph doing the rounds online shows him posing with a staff member inside the business-class cabin of his flight to Greece. Another photograph doing the rounds online shows Rajinikanth posing with a staff member, all smiles, inside the business-class cabin of his flight to Greece, while his daughter is seen seated behind.

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MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Spotted At Airport Ahead Of Greece Wedding

Videos of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin at the security check area of Chennai airport have also surfaced. Reportedly, the two boarded an Emirates flight that departed Chennai early on Monday, November 9, travelling to Greece via Dubai to attend the wedding. They are expected to return to Chennai on November 13.

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Wedding Confirmed

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy confirmed that Anirudh and Kavya's wedding reception is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21.

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Telangana Chief Minister's Office shared photographs of Kavya's parents, Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, meeting Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills.

During the meeting, the couple's parents invited the Chief Minister to their daughter's wedding reception.

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Guests In Attendance

Several high-profile guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, actor Ajith Kumar and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, among others, have been invited to the reception.