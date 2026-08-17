Anirudh Ravichander & Kavya Maran To Get Married On November 10? Here's Where The Couple Is Reportedly Set To Tie The Knot

Anirudh Ravichander & Kavya Maran To Get Married On November 10? |

'Why This Kolaveri Di' composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran were recently reported to be getting married after Anirudh's uncle, Y Gee Mahendra, hinted at their wedding. The reports have now revealed the reported wedding date, with the couple said to be planning a destination wedding in Greece.

As per Christopher Kanagaraj's report, Anirudh and Kavya are reportedly set to get married on November 10, 2026. However, neither Anirudh nor Kavya has officially confirmed the wedding date. The wedding is reportedly set to take place in Greece, although the exact location has not been revealed yet.

Anirudh - Kavya Maran Marriage 💍



Date - Nov 10 🗓️

Location - Greece 🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/QlNIOv0F9X — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) August 17, 2026

Previously, the singer's uncle Mahendra revealed that his nephew is about to have a "big wedding." In an interview with KPT, he said, "I would like to take this moment to congratulate him. He is getting into a very big wedding."

Mahendra also said that his nephew and Kavya make a good match. He said, "That girl is not just another ordinary girl. She has the capacity to handle such a big team (talking about Sunrisers Hyderabad). She has inherited her father's business genes." He added, "They're a good pair. Both of them should get together and indulge in musical business."

Who is Kavya Maran?

Kavya Maran, also commonly spelled Kaviya Kalanithi Maran, is a Chennai-born business executive best known for her association with the Sun Group and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). She is the daughter of media tycoon Kalanithi Maran, founder and chairman of the Sun Group, and Kavery Maran, who is also a senior executive in the Sun Group. She comes from the influential Maran family; her grandfather was the late Union minister Murasoli Maran, while her uncle is DMK politician Dayanidhi Maran.

Kavya completed her B.Com from Stella Maris College, Chennai, before pursuing an MBA from Warwick Business School in the UK. She did not simply step into the family business through a ceremonial role. According to Fortune India, she joined the Sun TV ecosystem and began working with the group in 2016. Later, she became closely involved with Sunrisers Hyderabad, the IPL franchise owned by the Sun Group, and was made its CEO in 2018.