Anil Kapoor wishes son-in-law Anand Ahuja on his 37th birthday

Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor on Thursday took to social media to wish son-in-law Anand Ahuja on his birthday.

"You may not have been born into our family but you seem to be born to be a part of it!! Happy Birthday @anandahuja! It takes a thousand prayers and a million acts of kindness to get blessed with a son-in-law like you and we are extremely proud of you," Anil wrote on Instagram.

Anand is married to Anil's eldest daughter, actress Sonam Kapoor.

With his note, Anil posted a few pictures where he is seen sharing some happy moments with Anand.

Reacting to the post, Anand wrote: "The greatest blessings to have the families we have and to have a father-in-law I can steal some poses from."

Anand and Sonam are currently in London.

Sonam has created customised Instagram filters as a surprise for her husband. The filters comprise emojis of Anand's two favourite things -- basketball and ice-cream.