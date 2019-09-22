Anil Kapoor to Swara Bhasker, Bollywood fraternity pours in wishes for team 'Gully Boy' for Oscars entry

New Delhi: As soon as Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gully Boy' gets selected as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards, wishes from a lot of people from the Bollywood fraternity poured in for the entire team for the feat.

Expressing happiness over the film's selection in the Oscars 2020, filmmaker Karan Johar beamed with joy and tweeted, "My absolute favourite film of the year is the official Indian entry for the OSCARS!!!! #GullyBoy all the way! Zoya Akhtar is my favourite Indian filmmaker! Well done boys @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid get the gold statue home!!! So excited !! Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and the team!"