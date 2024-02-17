 Anil Kapoor Shares UNSEEN BTS Photos With Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhuipala As The Night Manager Clocks 1 Year
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnil Kapoor Shares UNSEEN BTS Photos With Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhuipala As The Night Manager Clocks 1 Year

Anil Kapoor Shares UNSEEN BTS Photos With Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhuipala As The Night Manager Clocks 1 Year

Anil Kapoor also called the series a milestone in his career

IANSUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 04:14 PM IST
article-image

As his show 'The Night Manager' clocked one year since its release, veteran star Anil Kapoor called the series a milestone in his career.

Anil took to Instagram on Saturday (February 17), where he shared a string of behind-the-scenes pictures from the crime thriller series, which serves as a remake of the British television series of the same name based on John Le Carre's eponymous novel.

For the caption, Anil wrote, "Dear Fans, Team, and Admirers of 'The Night Manager', As we mark the one-year anniversary of our cherished show, 'The Night Manager', my heart brims with gratitude and emotion." He shared that the journey has been "nothing short of extraordinary, and its success resonates deeply" within him.

Anil added, "The outpouring of love and unwavering support from each of you has been nothing short of awe-inspiring. Your passion has propelled 'The Night Manager' beyond mere OTT; it has become a milestone in my career, a testament to the power of storytelling."

The 67-year-old star then went on to praise the team behind-the-scenes working on the project. "To the remarkable team behind the scenes, your tireless dedication and pursuit of excellence have been the cornerstone of our success. Together, we've crafted something truly special, something that will endure in the hearts of viewers for years to come. Here's to 'The Night Manager'! Thank you for the love!" he concluded.

'The Night Manager' also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl and Saswata Chatterjee. 

Read Also
Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala's Steamy Sex Scene From The Night Manager Goes Viral; Netizens...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dangal Actress Suhani Bhatnagar, Who Played Young Babita Kumari, Dies At 19 In Delhi

Dangal Actress Suhani Bhatnagar, Who Played Young Babita Kumari, Dies At 19 In Delhi

Who Was Suhani Bhatnagar? Know About The Dangal Actress Who Died At 19

Who Was Suhani Bhatnagar? Know About The Dangal Actress Who Died At 19

Aamir Khan Mourns Suhani Bhatnagar's Death: 'Dangal Would Have Been Incomplete Without Her'

Aamir Khan Mourns Suhani Bhatnagar's Death: 'Dangal Would Have Been Incomplete Without Her'

Anil Kapoor Shares UNSEEN BTS Photos With Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhuipala As The Night Manager...

Anil Kapoor Shares UNSEEN BTS Photos With Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhuipala As The Night Manager...

Did You Know Rakul Preet's Husband-To-Be Jackky Bhagnani Starred In Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein At The...

Did You Know Rakul Preet's Husband-To-Be Jackky Bhagnani Starred In Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein At The...