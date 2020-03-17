Angad Bedi shares pictures of his '5 girlfriends' to support wife Neha Dhupia over 'Roadies' remark

Mumbai: Actor Angad Bedi has come out in support of his actress-wife Neha Dhupia over her comments on the youth based reality show "Roadies Revolution".

Angad took to Instagram, where he shared a string of photographs of himself along with Neha and said that it was his "five girlfriends".

"He Sun MERI baat.. here are my 5 girlfriends! Ukhad lo jo ukhad na hai! @nehadhupia #itsmychoice," he captioned the images.