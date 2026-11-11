Aneet Padda Wears Rumoured Boyfriend Ahaan Panday's Mother Deanne's Ethnic Outfit For Diwali Celebration; See Photos

Actress Aneet Padda celebrated Diwali with his rumoured boyfriend Ahaan Panday and his family in Mumbai on November 8. While pictures from the family gathering offered a glimpse of their festive celebrations, it was Aneet’s outfit that caught everyone's attention. The Saiyaara actress was seen wearing an ethnic suit that belonged to Ahaan’s mother, Deanne Panday, who reportedly gifted it to her.

Aneet looked beautiful in a pink and blue ethnic ensemble for the occasion. Interestingly, Deanne had previously worn the same outfit at an earlier family event. The actress completed her festive look with a pair of mojris that appeared similar to the footwear worn by Ahaan’s sister, Alanna Panday.

Deanne shared pictures from the family’s Diwali celebrations on her Instagram stories. Take a look:

Aneet has frequently been spotted joining them for important occasions and family celebrations.

Aneet Padda Shares A Special Bond With Ahaan Panday’s Family

Aneet and Ahaan became close while working together in Mohit Suri’s 2025 romantic musical, Saiyaara. The film turned out to be a blockbuster, bringing the two young actors considerable attention. Their on-screen chemistry also sparked dating rumours, although neither Aneet nor Ahaan has confirmed their relationship.

The actress was also part of Alanna Panday’s second baby shower celebrations in Mumbai. A video from the event went viral on social media, showing Aneet participating in a fun activity alongside actress Ananya Panday, Alanna’s cousin.

Deanne has also openly expressed her affection for Aneet. Following the success party of Saiyaara, she shared a message for the actress on Instagram.

Ahaan Panday, Deanne Panday Celebrate Aneet’s 24th Birthday

Aneet turned 24 in October, and her birthday celebrations were attended by several special people, including Ahaan Panday, Deanne Panday, Alanna Panday, Alia Bhatt and Alam Khan.

The actress later shared pictures with Ahaan and Alia on Instagram, along with an emotional note expressing gratitude for all the love she received on her special day.

Aneet Padda And Ahaan Panday To Reunite For Another Film

Meanwhile, fans of Aneet and Ahaan have another reason to look forward to seeing them together on screen. The actors are reportedly set to reunite for Mohit Suri’s upcoming romantic musical.

The film is said to be titled Satranga, although the makers have not officially confirmed its title yet.