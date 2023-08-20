Anasuya Bhardwaj Clarifies The Misconception Over Her Viral Crying Video, Calls Out Haters On Their Hypocrisy

The internet is definitely a harsh place and Telugu film actress Anasuya Bhardwaj of Pushpa The Rise fame seems to be the latest victim to internet trolling. In recent memory, the actress seems to be making news for all the wrong reasons.

After posting an emotional post yesterday where she was seen crying following the constant hate she receives on social media, the actress on Sunday posted a clarification clearing the air over her previous post and also called out those who called her an attention seeker.

In a video posted on her Instagram where she is seen talking to the camera and addressing fans, the actress says, "Looks like my post on Instagram has been taken in a different way.. I wish all those who misunderstood that I broke down because of the trolls.. please re-read the description.. but respect and humbled by the concern...I wasn’t crying because of social media negativity. If that was the case, my feeling would have been anger and not crying."

She went on to add further on her Insta sotry, "And to all of those.. its sad.. I really pity the people around you.. the approach you have to put people so down that they breakdown and then show sympathy.. which makes you think you...are a nice person.. but when the same person is trying to be strong you backlash?? Oh this manipulation!! This hypocrisy!! Today I promise you.. I will live a life as an example.. to many.. how to live in today's mean world.. not give up.. because they will pull you down.. till you reach to a point where you feel to end everything.. and when you are gone.. they are the ones who will "seek attention" sympathising too.. its ironic..."

Anasuya's journey from anchoring to acting has endeared her to a vast audience in the Telugu entertainment world. With appearances in popular films like "Pushpa 2: The Rise," "Bheeshma Parvam," "F2: Fun and Frustration," "Yatra," and "Rangasthalam," she has secured her place in the hearts of many.

