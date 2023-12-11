Ananya Panday On Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: A Story Our Generation Will Wholeheartedly Connect With

The unveiling of the official trailer for the year-end release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in Mumbai added a new dimension to music and festivities. The Free Press Journal team joined the lively sundowner event, which featured not only the trailer but also the official presentation of the film's soundtrack.

In attendance at the event were the film's ensemble cast, including Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav, along with director Arjun Varain Singh and producers Reema Kagti and Ritesh Sidhwani. Later in the evening, the gathering was graced by the film's musical team, which included music supervisor Ankur Tewari, OAFF, Savera, Lothika, Rashmeet Kaur, Yashraj, Karan Kanchan, Saba Azad, and Achint Thakkar.

Set in the era of social media, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan follows the lives of three close friends—Imaad (played by Siddhant), Ahana (played by Ananya), and Neil (played by Adarsh). While they portray ideal lives on social media, the truth behind their facades is far from the picture they paint online.

Helmed by Arjun, making his debut in the realm of OTT releases, the film will delve into the challenges of millennial dating and explore how an excess of information can have detrimental effects on our everyday interpersonal relationships.

Chiming in with their views on why the film is an important story that needs to be told, Siddhant shares, “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan uniquely represents millennials and Gen Z, echoing their lives lived out both on social media and in the real world.”

Ananya adds, “It's a story that needs to be told, a story our generation will wholeheartedly connect with and we couldn’t be more proud to have been a part of it.”

Adarsh concludes, “The best part is that during filming, we immersed ourselves so deeply in our roles that our on-screen friendship seamlessly transformed into real camaraderie off-camera. We can’t wait for Netflix audiences around the world to discover our labour of love.”

Expressing his joy of marking his grand directorial debut, Arjun shares, “I wanted to share a story close to my heart, about the people I cherish and grew up with. The twenties mark the most exciting yet daunting chapter of life and navigating through that maze while growing up in the digital age, amidst the chaotic world of social media can be even more overwhelming. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan features an incredibly talented cast who brought this story to life with their utmost dedication and belief.”

The cast then decided to quiz their creators on their familiarity with Gen Z language, an activity that had the audience in splits. Additionally, they participated in an entertaining Bollywood quiz, with the winners earning the opportunity to take a selfie with the actors. The night came to an end as the music team delighted the audience with the film's soundtrack, featuring a total of six songs.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan premieres on OTT from December 26, 2023 onwards.