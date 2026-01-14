Anaganaga Oka Raju X Review: Netizens Give Thumbs Up To Naveen Polishetty's 'Fun Pongal Entertainer,' Call It 'Must-Watch'

The Telugu film Anaganaga Oka Raju, starring Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary, released today, January 14, on Pongal and Makar Sankranti. Netizens who watched the film praised it as a 'must-watch', applauding Naveen's comic timing and the makers for delivering a fun-filled entertainer.

Despite facing box office competition from Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and Ravi Teja's Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, the film has been receiving praise on social media.

Anaganaga Oka Raju X Review

A user on X wrote, "Anaganaga Oka Raju- fun entertainer with some drags. The comedy works very well especially the ghost segment in the second half. The songs and bgms are all good as well. Overall good entertainer, the random drags could’ve been avoided. 3.5/5."

Another said, "Anaganaga Oka Raju Review: “Hilarious Pongal Entertainer” Rating: 3.5/5, @NaveenPolishety delivers a complete one-man show and absolutely steals the spotlight."

"AnaganagaOkaRaju Polisetty has struck the bull's eye with unerring precision this Sankranthi! The film is thoroughly delightful, buoyed by his impeccable comic timing and rendered hilarious through his razor-sharp one -liners. A consummate entertainer from start to finish," wrote another.

"Light, breezy timepass flick that stays mostly enjoyable.Naveen’s comic timing, one-liners really lift it. First half keeps you hooked, second half is decent but slows down before the climax .Naveen totally owns it.Perfect Sankranti movie," wrote another user.

Yet another X user added, "Anaganaga Oka Raju is a clean, feel-good Pongal entertainer. Naveen Polishetty’s natural humour does the heavy lifting, backed by a simple story, breezy romance, and festive music. A neat, feel-good Pongal entertainer carried by Naveen Polishetty’s charm and humour. Simple, predictable, but works well as clean family comfort cinema. Watchable, Time-pass, feel-good, Not special or memorable, No big highs, just comfort cinema."

Anaganaga Oka Raju Day 1 Box Office Collection Prediction

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Anaganaga Oka Raju is expected to perform well on its first day at the box office.