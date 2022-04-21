Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund' to release on ZEE5 on May 6

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's latest film 'Jhund' will release on ZEE5 on May 6.

The film is an autobiography based on the life of Vijay Barse; a real-life hero and founder of Slum Soccer, an organisation which works for the wellbeing and development of children from underprivileged backgrounds with an acumen to play football.

'Jhund' brings to the fore the life of a slum dweller and his struggle to achieve his dream. The protagonist uses his life experience to make a way for himself and his community to break the social barriers, inspiring millions of youths to be passionate about their dreams and making it a reality with dedication and determination.

Portraying their roles flawlessly, over a dozen kids and young adults, like Ankush Gedam, Akash Thosar, Rinku Rajguru to name few make the film larger than life.

Amitabh Bachchan has nailed the role as Vijay Barse narrating his journey with utmost honesty and superlative acting. The film is a perfect watch for family and a significant addition in the genre of ZEE5’s fiction drama.

Director Nagraj Manjule said, “Jhund has a strong narrative that is set to move the audiences. Amit ji along with the kids literally put life in the characters – After receiving much love from the audiences, I am glad that now people will get to watch it over and over again with its digital release on Zee5.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar says, “The tale of Jhund transcends boundaries. A film that gauged a lot of applause and appreciation across nation is all set to make its digital premiere on Zee5. It’s such a great feeling to take Jhund a notch higher as a wider set of audience will witness this Nagraj Manjule’s gem not just in India but worldwide through this release.”

Advertisement

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, "At ZEE5, we constantly strive to curate a portfolio that is unique and diversified, catering to several audience cohorts. Jhund is based on a real-life story, which is inspiring and sends a powerful message to our youth. The stories right from the heartlands resonate with audiences and I am happy to bring it exclusively for our ZEE5 audiences. As a customer-first brand we will continue to invest on understanding our viewers and their interest areas to build a slate of real, authentic and relatable content. The roster for the next few months is strong and we are hopeful, Jhund will drive in much love and appreciation from the audiences.”

Helmed by Nagraj Manjule, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa, and Manjule.

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen playing the role of Vijay Barse along with featuring Sairat fame actors Rinku Rajguru, Akash Thosar and Tanaji Galgunde in prominent characters. The film also features Sayli Patil, Vicky Kadian, Kishor Kadam, and Bharat Ganesh Pure in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 12:34 PM IST