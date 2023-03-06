e-Paper Get App
Amitabh Bachchan sustains serious injuries while shooting in Hyderabad

The actor broke rib cartilage, stated TV reports.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 10:08 AM IST
article-image
Amitabh Bachchan | File Photo

Actor Amitabh Bachchan sustained serious injuries while shooting in Hyderabad; he was reportedly shooting for his film 'Project K'. The veteran actor broke his rib cartilage, stated TV reports.

A report stated that BigB shared a health update on his blog and said that he is currently resting.

This is not the first time BigB was grievously injured on film sets. He was fatally injured while filming his 80s hit film Coolie and he was nearly declared clinically dead.

This is a breaking story

