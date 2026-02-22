Amitabh Bachchan SKIPS Sunday Meet-And-Greet With Fans Outside Mumbai Residence Due To THIS Reason

For years, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has followed a Sunday ritual -stepping out of his Mumbai home, Jalsa, to greet the sea of fans who gather just to catch a glimpse of him. The weekly tradition has become an emotional connection between the actor and his admirers, with Bachchan often sharing pictures and videos from the meet-and-greet on his personal blog.

However, this Sunday (February 22) was different. Breaking from his long-standing custom, Amitabh informed fans that he would not be meeting them outside the gates of Jalsa.

Taking to his Tumblr blog on Saturday, the veteran star shared a note explaining his absence.

"The work continues with some vigour ..but .. a but appears .. and the day ends for me .. to take in the break of a Sunday .. Sunday here .. but none at the Jalsa Gate, regrettably .... so save the energy of travel and shall meet up soon ..till then .. thoughts and thinking and even more in the silence of thought," he wrote.

While he did not specify a particular reason, his note suggested the need for rest after ongoing work commitments. The actor reassured fans that the pause is temporary and encouraged them to conserve their energy. He also promised to meet them again soon.

Big B's Sunday appearances outside Jalsa have continued for decades and are considered one of Bollywood’s most iconic fan traditions. No matter the weather or his busy schedule, the superstar has made it a point to acknowledge the unwavering support of his admirers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the megastar was last seen in the film Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth. He will next be seen in the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas and Kamal Haasan and in the courtroom drama Section 84. However, not much has been revealed about his upcoming projects yet.