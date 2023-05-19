Amitabh Bachchan poses near police van, shares cryptic post amid 'no helmet' controversy: 'Arrested'...

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday shared a cryptic post on Instagram after being criticised by Mumbai Police for not wearing a helmet while pillion riding on a bike in the city. A couple of days back, he was also slapped with a challan.

Earlier today, Big B posted a photo of himself, standing disappointed near a police jeep. In the caption, Amitabh just wrote, ".... arrested .."

The actor can be seen standing dejected near a police jeep in a brown checkered shirt and black pants that he paired with white sports shoes and transparent glasses.

Fans REACT to Big B's post

One of the users wrote, "Don arrested somebody 😂❤️❤️❤️❤️ Lot's of love Amit ji."

"Arrested... The audiences for more than five decades," another fan commented on his post.

"Don ko pakadna Mushkil hee nahi… Naamumkin hai," read another comment.

Some fans are also curious whether this post of Amitabh Bachchan is from a scene of his upcoming film. Several users also wondered if he is talking about the recent case of sitting on the back seat of a bike without a helmet.

Big B's clarification on 'no helmet' photo

Earlier this week, Big B clarified he was "just fooling around". He took to his blog and said that he was on the sets of his upcoming project and a formal permission was taken for shoot at a lane in Ballard Estate, Mumbai.

The actor added he was just giving the impression that he travelled on bike to save time. Big B had earlier claimed that he didn't know who the bike rider was.

He further stated that he did not break any traffic rules. Later, the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police confirmed that strict action will be taken against Big B.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B has a slew of films lined up on his slate. The 80-year-old has been working round the clock of late, shooting for numerous films, commercials and other projects.

The actor is set to return as a host with the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

He is all set to share the screen with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in 'Project K'. Big B recently also announced his new film 'Section 84', which is said to be a courtroom thriller helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

Bachchan also has the remake of the Hollywood classic 'The Intern' with Deepika in the pipeline.