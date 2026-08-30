'Amitabh Bachchan Played A Muslim In Coolie': Rajkumar Santoshi Rejects Shabana Azmi’s Theory On Sunny Deol's Role In Batwara 1947

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi disagreed with veteran actress Shabana Azmi’s assessment of why Batwara 1947 did not connect with audiences. Shabana had suggested that viewers may have been uncomfortable with Sunny Deol portraying a Muslim character in the film.

However, Santoshi dismissed the theory, pointing out that Bollywood has previously seen major stars play characters from different religious communities. Speaking to Variety India, the filmmaker cited Amitabh Bachchan’s role in Coolie as an example.

He said, “It makes no sense to me. Amitabh Bachchan played a Muslim hero in ‘Coolie.’ So many of Manmohan Desai’s films had Muslim heroes. Are we at a point where we cannot accept a hero from the other community? We are sensible, good people, educated people. How are they saying there’s a big mistake in the film?”

Rajkumar Santoshi admits people have become less tolerant

While Santoshi rejected the idea that Sunny Deol’s Muslim character was a major reason behind the film’s response, he acknowledged that society has changed and people have become less accepting.

Discussing his 2001 film Lajja and whether audiences today would respond differently to its segment inspired by the Ramayana, the filmmaker said, “We have become far less tolerant and inclusive as a people. You should look at the filmmaker’s intent and what the writer wants to say. I’m a Hindu. I go to the temple. My son’s name is Ram. I am not against any faith. But I want to take the best of every faith. Whatever the saints have tried to say about faith, it is always about equality. Hinduism has always been about inclusiveness, not exclusion.”

Sunny Deol plays a Muslim man in Batwara 1947

Set against the backdrop of Partition, Batwara 1947 features Sunny Deol as Sikandar Mirza, a Muslim man who discovers Mai, a Hindu woman played by Shabana Azmi, living in the house allotted to him after Partition.

As religious tensions escalate, Sikandar takes responsibility for protecting Mai from religious extremists in Pakistan. The film explores themes of communal harmony, displacement and humanity against the backdrop of one of the most turbulent periods in the subcontinent’s history.