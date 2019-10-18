Amitabh Bachchan hospitalised? Fans panic after conflicting reports

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has been completing several projects back to back, was recently rushed to the hospital for liver treatment. As per reports, Big B was admitted to a Mumbai hospital at 2 am on Tuesday for his liver ailment. He has been in the hospital for the past three days and getting the required treatment. Only his family is visiting him.

In 1982, Amitabh Bachchan contracted Hepatitis B due to which 75 per cent of his liver lost its functioning.

However, fans are confused over his presence on social media during Karva Chauth. A report by Amar Ujala declared all such information pertaining to the megastar's health was wrong. It stated Big B was at Nanavati for routine check-up.

Yesterday, he updated his twitter twice on the occasion of Karva Chauth. He wrote two sweet messages for his wife Jaya Bachchan.