Throwback: When Rekha candidly spoke about her affair with Amitabh Bachchan

Though Amitabh has always denied about the rumours of his affair with Rekha.

Rekha in an interview back in 1984 accepted that they did have something between them. She also spoke about why Amitabh denies it.

In an interview with Filmfare, Rekha’s spoke candidly about her and Amitabh’s love for each other.

About being asked why Amitabh denies the rumors, she had said"Why should he have not done it? He did it to protect his image, to protect his family, to protect his children. I think it is beautiful, I don't care what the public thinks of it. Why should the public know of my love for him or his love for me? I love him, he loves me - that's it! I don't care what anybody thinks,"

As reported by Bollywoodshaadis.com, Rekha also questioned,"If he'd reacted that way towards me in private, I would have been very disappointed. But has he ever done that? I ask you. So why should I care about what he's said in public? I know people must be saying bechari Rekha, pagal hai us par, phir bhi dekho. Maybe I deserve that pity. Not that he has 10 rollicking affairs! Mr Bachchan is still old-fashioned. He doesn't want to hurt anybody, so why hurt his wife?"

Rekha also said she will affirm the rumours every time Amitabh denies it. She said, "My reaction is not a typical reaction, I know that. But there's a total fulfilment. We are human beings who love and accept each other for what we are. There's more happiness in our lives than misery."

She added,"Nothing else matters. But as long as I'm with that person, I don't care. I cannot identify me with anyone else. Don't publish this. For he'll deny it. Then I'll affirm it. Then there will be a statement from his camp saying, 'No, no. she is nuts like Parveen Babi.' Then I'll say 'No, no. Parveen Babi is not here, but here I am to issue a statement.' Anyway, why should I be talking to you about my personal life? I am a very creative person. I have lots of interests. People love talking about my personal life. But I want to keep it to myself. Mr Bachchan is important to me, not to anybody else,"