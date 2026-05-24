Amitabh Bachchan Fan Faints During Sunday Darshan Outside Jalsa Amid Massive Crowd Chaos In Mumbai; Viral VIDEO Sparks Concern

Chaos outside Jalsa as fan collapses during Big B visit | Photo Via Instagram

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has greeted fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, every Sunday as part of his iconic weekly darshan ritual for years now, drawing massive crowds eager to catch a glimpse of the megastar; however, the gathering turned chaotic this Sunday after a fan fainted amid the rush, with videos of the incident now going viral on social media.

Chaos Outside Jalsa As fan Collapses During Big B Visit

In a viral video from Sunday, May 24, Amitabh stepped out of Jalsa to greet fans when the crowd allegedly became difficult to control, leading to a stampede-like situation in which a fan fainted and collapsed, triggering panic among those present, while several people rushed to help by offering water and making space for the individual; the fan's exact condition remains unknown, and the incident has sparked concern online, with many questioning the crowd management arrangements during the superstar’s weekly public appearances.

Check out the video:

For decades, Amitabh's Sunday darshan outside Jalsa has remained a cherished tradition for his fans. Every week, the actor steps out to greet supporters who gather in large numbers outside his residence, often cheering, waving posters, and clicking pictures of the cinema legend. The ritual has become an emotional experience for many admirers visiting Mumbai from different parts of the country.

Amitabh Bachchan Hospitalisation Buzz

This also marked Big B's first public appearance after reports claiming he was hospitalised at Lilavati Hospital sparked concern among fans on Tuesday, following journalist Vickey Lalwani’s Instagram post about the same. However, the megastar appeared to be doing well, as he later shared a cryptic yet poetic note on social media, seemingly dismissing the speculation surrounding his health.

Sources close to the actor have also reportedly stated that he is “absolutely fine.”

Work Front

Amitabh is gearing up for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, where he will reprise his role as Ashwatthama.

Next, he also has the courtroom drama Section 84 lined up. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film stars Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee in important roles. Although filming has been completed, the makers are yet to announce the release date.