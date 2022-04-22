Amit Sadh's look from 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' Season 3 leaked

'Breathe: Into The Shadows' officer Kabir Sawant, aka Amit Sadh, is one of the most loved characters in the OTT space.

The audience is in love with his powerful looks, vulnerable sequences, and charismatic charm.

While the euphoria surrounding the show's next season is high, our cameras caught the actor on the set.

Amit was spotted on the 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' sets, donning a brown shirt with blue denim jeans. One can see him carrying shades and a watch in the picture for his cop avatar.

Recently, another look of the actor was also leaked on social media where he was carrying an open shirt look with jeans.

Meanwhile, Amit is busy shoot of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' with Abhishek Bachchan. He also has an untitled project in the pipeline.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 01:51 PM IST